Sean “Diddy” Combs Wants To Own The NFL?

Sean “Diddy” Combs has amassed quite a bit of wealth as a record label owner and all around savvy business mogul. Could ownership of the NFL or another league be next on the horizon for the Bad Boy honcho? According to some recent tweets, it’s certainly on his mind.

On Tuesday (Oct. 10), Combs quoted “Facts” in response to a tweet from political commentator and educator Keith Boykin the day prior that read, “Black players are 70% of the NFL. We have the power to defend Colin Kaepernick and Jemele Hill from the forces that would silence them.”

Given the tension around Colin Kaepernick’s bold stance and how it inspired sports players to join in a silent, peaceful protest of racial inequality and injustice across the nation, Combs’ reaction to Boykin’s tweet started a chain reaction of thoughts.

“I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league!” Combs added. He continued with, “A league where you can be yourself. Have a retirement plan.”

Diddy ended off the tweets with, “SELL ME THE NFL NOW!!!!”

Given Combs’ wealth and connections, is this such a far-fetched dream?

Photo: WENN.com