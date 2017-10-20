Killer Mike’s Rap On South Park Is Cheeky Critique Of Prison System

Killer Mike lent some of his politically-charged views in the form of a featured verse on a recent episode of long-running animated series, South Park. In the segment, the Run The Jewels rapper used the backdrop of a nursing home to deliver what appears to be a cheeky critique of mass incarceration.
“In here nobody knows you by your name,/you’re just a number living by the b*tch-ass rules of a broken game,” Killer raps from the perspective of a senior citizen left to his own devices in a nursing home. “They put me here to die and left me angry and alone/ For the crime of being old they threw me in this nursing home.”
Watch the segment “Locked Up In Here” segment below.
