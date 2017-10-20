Killer Mike’s Rap On South Park Is Cheeky Critique Of Prison System

Killer Mike lent some of his politically-charged views in the form of a featured verse on a recent episode of long-running animated series, South Park. In the segment, the Run The Jewels rapper used the backdrop of a nursing home to deliver what appears to be a cheeky critique of mass incarceration.

“In here nobody knows you by your name,/you’re just a number living by the b*tch-ass rules of a broken game,” Killer raps from the perspective of a senior citizen left to his own devices in a nursing home. “They put me here to die and left me angry and alone/ For the crime of being old they threw me in this nursing home.”

Watch the segment “Locked Up In Here” segment below.

Killer Mike von run the Jewels ist Killer in South Park: Raps of mass incarceration pic.twitter.com/WheEPG0vcU — 🍌🦍 Herr Kaschke (@herrkaschke) October 19, 2017

Photo: screen cap/South Park