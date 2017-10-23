Lil Wayne Set To Shut Down Young Money Records?

Lil Wayne‘s ongoing money beef with Cash Money Records boss Brian “Birdman” Williams has allegedly taken a new turn if a recent report is proven accurate. According to The Blast, Weezy filed documents to dissolve Young Money Records and effectively end the label’s relationship with Cash Money.

The Blast reports:

Wayne filed documents demanding that the court either “appoint a receiver to supervise the operations of Young Money Label joint venture or order the termination of Young Money Label joint venture and appoint a liquidator.” Weezy originally sued Birdman’s Cash Money Records, claiming the music exec owed him tens of millions of dollars, including an $8 million advance for “Tha Carter V.” Birdman has already responded to the demand, claiming Wayne has no right to shut down the label while the rapper is still under contract with the company.

We tried to locate official filing records to no avail so everything is still speculative until reps on both sides come forth with confirmation.

So if Young Money Records gets shut down, is Baby gonna pay Wayne that advance bread or nah?

