Rick Ross Threatens Birdman Via Snapchat, Tells Him To Pay Lil Wayne

Rick Ross has been quite firm in standing up for his friend, Lil Wayne, and the ongoing dispute the Young Money captain has with Cash Money Records honcho, Brian “Birdman” Williams. The Maybach Music Group boss took to Snapchat to firmly check Birdman with demands he gives Weezy owed monies, all while throwing a veiled threat in the mix too.

“Boy, you a year late, and five years late paying that man his money. Pay that man his money,” Ross in the short clip. “We know you ain’t right. Stop with the jokes, n*gga. Bring that sh*t.”

The clip switches to Ross pointing the phone camera to a blue sky where he said, “that’s what’s so beautiful about life, ain’t no ceilings. You go far as you want to go. Have no fear. All that talking sh*t, all that sh*t don’t work around here, baby. We’ll put you in check, n*gga, We’ll put you somewhere else.”

Yikes.

Watch Rick Ross giving Birdman that verbal smoke in the clip below. Hopefully, this doesn’t escalate past talk.

Photo: WENN.com