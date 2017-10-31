Frank Ocean’s Birthday Bash Was A Drag Ball, Tyler, The Creator Shows Up Too

Frank Ocean brought in his 30’s in high style, throwing a themed party that paid homage to the 1990 film Paris Is Burning film that examined New York’s drag ball culture. Helping the singer and songwriter celebrate this new chapter in life was Tyler, The Creator, and social media star Joanne The Scammer among others.

Watch Frank Ocean, and his skintight sparkling pants, do a walk faceoff with drag queen Gia Gunn in the clip below. Hit the flip for more, including Tyler getting in on the act.

Frank Ocean walking at his birthday ball. Go tf off 😭 pic.twitter.com/XD1XRyrV0i — ㅤً (@The__Prototype) October 29, 2017

