Frank Ocean Beats $14.5 Million Lawsuit Brought By His Father

Frank Ocean can now put the matter of a $14.5 million defamation lawsuit behind him after it was ruled on Tuesday (Oct. 17) in a California court that the matter will swing in favor of the singer and songwriter. Ocean’s father, Calvin Cooksey, failed to provide the proof to the judge to satisfy his demands.

The singer’s dad, Calvin Cooksey, had sued him … claiming Frank defamed him with a social media post recalling a story from his childhood. Frank said his pop had called a transgender waitress “a f****t.” A judge heard the case in L.A. Tuesday, and ruled in favor of Frank … saying Cooksey failed to prove his son had defamed him at all. Frank’s attorney tells us, “It was a sad case, but we are glad that it ended in Frank’s favor and that it is over.”

The matter made news earlier this year after Cooksey, who is not close to his famous son, took umbrage at a Tumblr post Ocean posted that accused his father of using a gay slur.

