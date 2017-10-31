Cardi B and Offset Wanted For Wedding Special

Cardi B and Offset’s engagement is going to inevitably lead to the securing of a sizable bag. The couple is being courted by various networks for a wedding special a la Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir.

Reports TMZ:

Multiple production sources tell TMZ … shortly after the couple got engaged, BET, VH1 and WE tv started jockeying to seal the deal on a TV wedding special that could be worth about one million dollars! We’re told the goal is to set up freshly engaged Cardi and Offset with a deal similar to what Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir nailed down with BET to air their lavish wedding. Our sources say renowned producer Mona Scott from VH1 has already reached out to Cardi B. Mona created ‘Love & Hip Hop’ … so you’d think she’d be the front-runner.

True indeed, but Cardi’s Rap career truly took off after she left the reality show.

Word is Cardi and Offset are looking over the various offers.

Oh yeah, called it…

BET, VH1 & TV One trying to lock down that Cardi B and Offset wedding special like… pic.twitter.com/3XrGC6cL8z — Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) October 28, 2017

