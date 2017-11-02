Kendrick Lamar Hops On U2’s New Record “Get Out Of Your Own Way” [LISTEN]

Kendrick Lamar raised a lot of eyebrows when he linked up with Rock & Roll royalty U2 for his last cult classic album DAMN. Now the Compton MC returned the favor and reunited with Bono and company for the group’s new song “Get Out Of Your Own Way.”

The track is to be featured on U2’s upcoming album Songs of Experience (dope title). Coming through during the cuts final moments, Kendrick gets into his dead poets society mode and drops some gems over some spiffy guitar chords.

Check out the cut below and let us know if you think these two (U2 and K. Dot) should make a collaboration album.

