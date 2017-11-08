Remy Ma Drops “Wake Me Up” ft. Lil’ Kim [LISTEN]

Remy Ma drops her first single, “Wake Me Up,” after returning to the major label fold with Columbia Records. The track features Lil’ Kim.

It makes sense that the Queen B hold down the hook considering the instrumental is basically her classic “Queen B*tch” cut.

Just about anything Remy says is taken as Nicki Minaj shade nowadays, but just check out the new song below and decide for yourself. You can also cop it right here.

Remy Ma’s new album, 7 Winters & 6 Summers, is due out early 2018.

—

Photo: Columbia