Jay-Z Drops Three New Videos From 4:44 Via TIDAL

Jay-Z appears to be taking cues from his wife Beyoncé and her Lemonade album by way of rolling out a ton of visuals for his critically-acclaimed 4:44 album. On Friday (Nov. 24), Hov dropped three clips via TIDAL with the tracks “Legacy,” “Smille,” and “Marcy Me.”

For “Legacy,” Jay-Z goes back into his celebrity Rolodex and has Hollywood figures Susan Sarandon and Ron Perlman featured in the clip along with actor-activist Jesse Williams as well. Mom Gloria Carter, who was mentioned on “Smile,” plays herself in the video along with the clip flashing back to a younger version of herself.

Like before, all of the visuals are available via TIDAL and there are a few teaser clips below.

Photo: WENN

