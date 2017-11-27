Jay-Z Cancels Nebraska Concert, Blames Tech Issues

Jay-Z fans in Nebraska are going to have to wait longer to see the Jigga Man in person. Hova has canceled the Nebraska stop of his current 4: 44 Tour due to tech issues.

Reports Page Six:

Due to technical difficulties, Jay-Z canceled his upcoming December 6 concert in Lincoln. The show was part of his nationwide 4:44 tour.

“This tour is too important to me to do it halfway,” he told the Omaha World-Herald in a statement. “I have to have to cancel the show. I respect you guys too much to take the money and run.”

It seems installing the video screens on time is the main issue, adds the paper.

At the end of October, the rapper also nixed a concert in Fresno, California for similar reasons.