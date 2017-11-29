CLOSE
Reebok Dropping An All-Black Colorway Of Future’s Furykaze

Earlier this month Future saw the release of his own signature Reebok sneaker the FurykazeNow that ATLien is gearing up to drop a new all-black colorway of the cray-cray grey silhouette that captivated Future fans all over the board.

The Instapump Fury and Kamikaze II mash-up contains all kinds of little details like a suede upper with molded vamps and a TPU heel color that mimics the Scorpion, a nod to Future’s astrological sign, Scorpio.

The joints drop on December 1 in select stores and Reebok.com and will retail for $250.

Photo: Reebok

