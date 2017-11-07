Detailed Images of Future’s Furikaze Reebok Signature Sneakers

Months after Future teased fans with a picture of his new Reebok sneaker we finally have a detailed look at the upcoming silhouette. Dubbed the Reebok Furikaze Future, the shoe is a combination of the Reebok Instapump Fury and Reebok Kamikaze and as you can see is compiled of more than a few materials.

The heads at Sneakernews caught photos, and while the design may seem a little out there what else could you expect from an ATLien who refers to himself as Future. We’re kinda surprised it doesn’t go the extra futuristic mile and lights up like the Back To The Future Nike MAGs.

Check out more pics of the kicks after the jump and let us know if you’ll be putting down $250 for these when they drop on November 11th.

