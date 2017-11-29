Pi’erre Bourne Says He’ll Have Tracks On Drake’s New LP

Pi’erre Bourne, the producer behind Playboy Carti‘s 2017 smash “Magnolia,” said he’s hard at work on producing tracks for Drake‘s new LP in a new interview. Sitting down with Billboard, the artist born Jordan Jenks has designs on rap stardom himself in a move to Los Angeles to help further his budding career.

Billboard writes:

The Interscope Records artist created his own imprint, SossHouse, where he will be creatively releasing music under the major label. Bourne just finished up the life-changing experience of opening for Drake on the Boy Meets World Tour, which has him looking ahead to a bright future. Pi’erre has shifted focus in preparation of The Life of Pi’erre 4, for which the Wiz Khalifa-inspired artist is targeting a February 2018 release date. Life is moving fast for the former Hustle Gang Records intern, but he always makes times to preview new music from studio sessions on Instagram Live, where he crafts at least 10 beats a day from scratch. For now, Bourne has a few goals he’d like to take on in the short term, saying, “I’m going to finish working on my project. Getting Carti’s album going, working on Drake’s album, me and 21 Savage got stuff blowing up. I know it’s going to be a big year.”

Pi’erre Bourne counts Kanye West, J Dilla, and Timbaland as some of his musical influences and like the aforementioned, he’s always had a penchant for rapping although making beats gave the grouping their initial fame.

