Denzel Washington Got Questions About Drake’s Weird Tattoo Of Actor’s Face

Denzel Washington can now count himself among the celebrity tattoo homages that adorn the skin of Canadian superstar Drake, and it appears he’s just now hearing about this. While guesting on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar-winning actor shared his thoughts on the tattoo.

Fallon showed Washington the image, which he apparently was just seeing for the first time during the Wednesday night (Nov. 22) broadcast. The image is of Washington in his role as Bleek Gilliam in Spike Lee’s 1990 musical film, Mo’ Better Blues. Fallon jokingly stated that while he didn’t know where the image of Washington’s face appeared on Drake, Washington hilariously reacted as expected.

“Now you got me wondering where is that,” Denzel said. “That’s crazy. But I think he got some other people he admires.”

Watch the funny exchange between Denzel Washington and Jimmy Fallon in the clip below.

—

Photo: screen cap