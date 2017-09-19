Drake Gets A Denzel Washington Tattoo Because, Well, We Don’t Know

You can file this latest Drake decision under the “WTF?” category.

It’s become evident that the 6 God has an affinity for getting some of his favorite music artists such as Sade and Lil Wayne inked on his person, but now Drizzy caught everyone off guard by getting Denzel Washington tatted on his arm.

Wait, huh?

In an IG post by tattoo artist Inal Bersekov, it was revealed that Drake was in the process of getting a portrait of Denzel’s Mo’ Better Blues character Bleek Gilliam.

While the Spike Lee joint was dope and Denzel himself was excellence personified as usual, it’s still a pretty random likeness to get on ones person. Does Drake have some kind of personal connection to the fictional character? Is that just his favorite Denzel Washington performance? We don’t know. It does look official tho.

What we do know is that Drake also commissioned a tattoo of his fallen OVO homie Fif who was killed in Toronto just last week.

By the time Drake is done getting tattoos of the people he has love for his body he will be a walking tribute to pop culture references of the 90’s and beyond.

