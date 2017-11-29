Timberland Teaming With Drake For OVO Construction Boots

Drake’s quest to turn your favorite footwear into OVO exclusives continues as this time the King of the North is looking to give New Yorkers something they’re either going to love or hate.

This time around October’s Very Own is putting his stamp of approval on the New Yorker’s timeless attire, the classic 6 inch Timberland boot. Literally just stamping the boots with his Owl logo.

The boots are also to be lined with that good ol’ GOR-TEX but it’s basically your everyday construction boots with an Owl on the tongue.

Will Hypebeasts go nuts for these once they hit the OVO shelves on December 1?

Let us know if you’ll be thirsting or passing on these. See the black version on the flip.

—

Photo: OVO

