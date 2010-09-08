BET Releases List Of Nominees For 2010 Hip-Hop Awards

BET has officially released the nominees for the 2010 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

This year’s awards, which are slated to be hosted by comedian Mike Epps, will showcase the heavy hitters in Hip-Hop.

On the list of nominees, Jay-Z leads the pack with 11 nominations including one for “Lyricist of the Year” alongside newcomer Drake and Young Money CEO Lil’ Wayne , followed by Drake with 8 and Nicki Minaj with 6.

Many are surprised about Nicki’s ascendancy, considering she doesn’t have an album out.

Peep the full list of nominees below.

Best Live Performer

Busta Rhymes

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Lil Wayne

Lyricist of the Year

Drake

Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj

Eminem

Jay-Z

Rookie of the Year

Chiddy Bang

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Roscoe Dash

Waka Flocka Flame

Hustler of the Year

Diddy

Drake

Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj

T.I.

Made-You-Look Award

B.o.B.

Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj

T.I.

Kanye West

People’s Champ Award

B.o.B.

Nicki Minaj

Eminem

Gucci Mane

Cali Swagg

Drake

Kanye West

Track of the Year

B.o.B. – Airplanes

DJ Khaled – All I Do Is Win

Young Money – Bedrock

Rick Ross – B.M.F.

Jay-Z – Empire State of Mind

Perfect Combo Award

B.o.B & Bruno Mars – Nothin’ On You

Diddy-Dirty Money, Rick Ross & Nicki Minaj

DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, T-Pain, Busta Rhymes, Diddy, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Jadakiss & Nicki Minaj

Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West & Eminem

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

Best Hip Hop Blog Site

Thisis50

AllHipHop

NahRight

WorldstarHipHop

Rap Radar

DJ Of The Year

DJ Drama

DJ Holiday

Funkmaster Flex

DJ Khaled

DJ Tony Neal

Producer Of The Year

Boi-1da

Drumma Boy

Lex Luger

Swizz Beatz

Polow Da Don

Hip Hop Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Hype Williams

Mr Boomtown

Chris Robinson

Gil Green

MVP Of The Year

Jay-Z

B.o.B

Drake Eminem

Rick Ross

Best Hip-Hop Video

B.o.B – Nothin’ On You

Drake – Find Your Love

Jay-Z – Run This Town

Jay-Z – Empire State of Mind

Jay-Z – On To The Next One

Best Club Banger

Diddy-Dirty Money “Hello Good Morning”

DJ Khaled ft Snoop, Ludacris, T-Pain “All I Do Is Win”

Rick Ross ft Styles P “BMF”

Young Jeezy ft Plies “Lose My Mind”

Waka Flocka “O Let’s Do It”

CD Of The Year

Drake “Thank Me Later”

Eminem “Recovery”

Jay-Z “Blueprint 3”

Rick Ross “Teflon Don”

B.o.B “The Adventures Of Bobby Ray”

The BET Hip-Hop Awards airs Tuesday October 12 at 8 pm EST.