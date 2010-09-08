BET Releases List Of Nominees For 2010 Hip-Hop Awards

BET has officially released the nominees for the 2010 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
This year’s awards, which are slated to be hosted by comedian Mike Epps, will showcase the heavy hitters in Hip-Hop.
On the list of nominees, Jay-Z leads the pack with 11 nominations including one for “Lyricist of the Year” alongside newcomer Drake and Young Money CEO Lil’ Wayne , followed by Drake with 8 and Nicki Minaj with 6.
Many are surprised about Nicki’s ascendancy, considering she doesn’t have an album out.
Peep the full list of nominees below.
Best Live Performer
Busta Rhymes
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Lil Wayne
Lyricist of the Year
Drake
Lil Wayne
Nicki Minaj
Eminem
Jay-Z
Rookie of the Year
Chiddy Bang
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Roscoe Dash
Waka Flocka Flame
Hustler of the Year
Diddy
Drake
Jay-Z
Nicki Minaj
T.I.
Made-You-Look Award
B.o.B.
Jay-Z
Nicki Minaj
T.I.
Kanye West
People’s Champ Award
B.o.B.
Nicki Minaj
Eminem
Gucci Mane
Cali Swagg
Drake
Kanye West
Track of the Year
B.o.B. – Airplanes
DJ Khaled – All I Do Is Win
Young Money – Bedrock
Rick Ross – B.M.F.
Jay-Z – Empire State of Mind
Perfect Combo Award
B.o.B & Bruno Mars – Nothin’ On You
Diddy-Dirty Money, Rick Ross & Nicki Minaj
DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, T-Pain, Busta Rhymes, Diddy, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Jadakiss & Nicki Minaj
Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West & Eminem
Jay-Z & Alicia Keys
Best Hip Hop Blog Site
Thisis50
AllHipHop
NahRight
WorldstarHipHop
Rap Radar
DJ Of The Year
DJ Drama
DJ Holiday
Funkmaster Flex
DJ Khaled
DJ Tony Neal
Producer Of The Year
Boi-1da
Drumma Boy
Lex Luger
Swizz Beatz
Polow Da Don
Hip Hop Video Director Of The Year
Benny Boom
Hype Williams
Mr Boomtown
Chris Robinson
Gil Green
MVP Of The Year
Jay-Z
B.o.B
Drake Eminem
Rick Ross
Best Hip-Hop Video
B.o.B – Nothin’ On You
Drake – Find Your Love
Jay-Z – Run This Town
Jay-Z – Empire State of Mind
Jay-Z – On To The Next One
Best Club Banger
Diddy-Dirty Money “Hello Good Morning”
DJ Khaled ft Snoop, Ludacris, T-Pain “All I Do Is Win”
Rick Ross ft Styles P “BMF”
Young Jeezy ft Plies “Lose My Mind”
Waka Flocka “O Let’s Do It”
CD Of The Year
Drake “Thank Me Later”
Eminem “Recovery”
Jay-Z “Blueprint 3”
Rick Ross “Teflon Don”
B.o.B “The Adventures Of Bobby Ray”
The BET Hip-Hop Awards airs Tuesday October 12 at 8 pm EST.