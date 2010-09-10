50 Cent Defends Floyd Mayweather Over Domestic Violence Allegations

50 Cent is stepping up to defend his good friend Floyd Mayweather now that the boxer is being sought in Nevada over domestic violence allegations.

As previously reported, police were called to Mayweather’s Las Vegas home Thursday after the mother of three of his children reported that he attacked her.

Police spokesman Bill Cassell confirmed that authorites were looking for the boxing champ through a statement saying,

“At this point, Mr. Mayweather is a suspect in a domestic battery violence case, and we would very much like to speak with him.”

A lawyer for Mayweather says he will cooperate “as required by law” but would not release further details.

Although police and Floyd’s legal team have been on light on details about the case, 50 Cent has been extremely candid on the situation and told his 3 million plus followers on Twitter,

“Another case of angry baby momma wanting momma. Police are looking for @FloydMayweather, I just got off the phone with him…she’s claiming he hit her but has no brusies. Floyd went to see his kids last night, if a fighter of Floyd caliber hits you, you would be bruised…I talked to him before and after the situation, he wasn’t even upset. He said he asked her why the house was so dirty and she started trippin…”

50 also says that Floyd’s baby’s mother, Josie Harris, has an associate that lives with her that may have helped instigate the situation. He also adds that he saw a $1 million ring Money Mayweather gave her on New Year’s Eve when he performed at Club Pure.