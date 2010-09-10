Jay-Z Ranked The ‘47th Greatest Artist Of All Time’



VH1 debuted their “100 Greatest Artists Of All Time” program this week, chronicling the best artists in music history.

Jay-Z ranked fairly high on the list, coming in at 47.

His wife Beyonce came in at number 52, while the top spot was taken by The Beatles who beat out Michael Jackson and Bob Dylan for number 1.

Uhhh…

NWA, Public Enemy, LL Cool J, Outkast, Tupac and Biggie also made the list.

Check out Vh1’s “100 Greatest Artists Of All Time” below.

100 Alicia Keys

99 Hall & Oates

98 Depeche Mode

97 Pretenders

96 Journey

95 OutKast

94 Mariah Carey

93 Pearl Jam

92 LL Cool J

91 Green Day

90 Elvis Costello

89 Beastie Boys

88 Bee Gees

87 George Michael

86 N.W.A.

85 The Band

84 Curtis Mayfield

83 Earth, Wind and Fire

82 Steely Dan

81 ABBA

80 Mary J. Blige

79 Eminem

78 Judas Priest

77 Lynyrd Skynyrd

76 Run-D.M.C.

75 Rush

74 The Cure

73 Van Morrison

72 Janis Joplin

71 R.E.M.

70 Def Leppard

69 Tupac Shakur

68 Otis Redding

67 Coldplay

66 Justin Timberlake

65 The Doors

64 Talking Heads

63 Notorious B.I.G.

62 Genesis

61 Cream

60 Whitney Houston

59 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

58 Cheap Trick

57 Iggy & The Stooges

56 KISS

55 Peter Gabriel

54 Public Enemy

53 Little Richard

52 Beyoncé

51 Billy Joel

50 Sade

49 Parliament-Funkadelic

48 Rage Against The Machine

47 Jay-Z

46 Ramones

45 Al Green

44 Joni Mitchell

43 Ray Charles

42 Metallica

41 Van Halen

40 The Police

39 The Kinks

38 Sly & The Family Stone

37 Fleetwood Mac

36 Paul McCartney

35 Johnny Cash

34 Tina Turner

33 Guns N’ Roses

32 Black Sabbath

31 John Lennon

30 Aerosmith

29 Radiohead

28 Elton John

27 Aretha Franklin

26 Neil Young

25 Chuck Berry

24 The Velvet Underground

23 AC/DC

22 The Clash

21 Bruce Springsteen

20 Marvin Gaye

19 U2

18 Pink Floyd

17 Queen

16 Madonna

15 The Beach Boys

14 Nirvana

13 The Who

12 David Bowie

11 Bob Marley

10 Stevie Wonder

09 James Brown

08 Elvis Presley

07 Prince

06 Jimi Hendrix

05 Rolling Stones

04 Led Zeppelin

03 Michael Jackson

02 Bob Dylan

01 The Beatles