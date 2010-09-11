Kanye Drops Latest ‘Good Music Fridays’ Track “[Audio]

Kanye West has been keeping his promise with a release of a new track every Friday, this week bringing us a goodie with Big Sean, Common, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Charlie Wilson.

Taking a break from the Jay-Z features, Kanye exposes the other talent that is on his G.O.O.D. music label. With Kudi and Wilson singing on the hook that sounds perfect for them, we are also treated to some dope verses from Hip-Hop vets Kanye, Pusha T, and Common. Big Sean also gets some well deserved extended time on the song and finally gets to showcase his talent and why he Kanye has signed him.

Click below to here the track or click on the cover art to download it.