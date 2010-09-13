Lil’ Wayne And Will.i.am ‘Clean Up’ At BMI Awards

It looks as if prison time isn’t stopping Young Money CEO Lil’ Wayne from continuing his reign in the music industry by winning the BMI Urban Award for urban songwriter of the year award.

Weezy, who is currently incarcerated in New York’s Riker’s Island on charges of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, won the coveted award for the second year in a row for his penning of six number one songs, including Drake’s “Best I Ever Had” and singer Keri Hilson’s “Turnin’ Me On.”

Lil’ Wayne wasn’t the only one to receive honor at this year’s BMI awards, Black Eyed Peas member/producer Will.i.am received the President’s award for his work as an artist, producer and humanitarian.

Hitmaking Producer Polow da Don was also among the winners, after winning an award for urban producer of the year and EMI Music Publishing, which earned the award for urban publisher of the year.

Although there were many awards handed out during the BMI ceremony, which was held at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, the following awards were announced prior to the show:

Even though the aforementioned charts were acknowledged before the annual event, the BMI/SunTrust #1 Show honored Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind,” Katy Perry’s “California Gurls,” B.o.B’s “Nothin’ on You” and Eminem’s “Not Afraid.”