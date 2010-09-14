Jim Jones Donates Laptops To Bronx Schools [Video]

Looks like Dipset Cappo Jim Jones isn’t all about beating down hagglers in the club.

In a video posted by Karencivil.com, Jim Jones recently visited some local schools in the Bronx, to give kids the opportunity to excel with new laptops and iPods.

In the video, you see Jimmy surprising the 100 plus kids and signing autographs, while letting them know that they too have the ability to be anything they desire in life.

“Ya’ll being happy puts a smile on my face,” Jim Jones said. “I love my life. I cherish my life and that is the theme for today, I love my life and you should too.”



Check out the video: