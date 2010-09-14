The 10 States With The Highest AIDS/HIV Rate (Is Your State On The List?)

With the United States breaking the 250 million mark with diagnosed STD’s, it is important to be cautious what you are doing and who you are doing it with. Although that statistic may not shock you, one that will is that close to 5%of these STD rates are diagnosed from children 13 and under.

Click the page #’s below to check the list of the top 10 states with Highest Aids/HIV Rate, and make sure to discuss what we need to do to help lower the amount of cases.

(#’s of AIDS/HIV Diagnoses are based off of one year only*)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »