B.o.B To Perform For President Obama At Gen44 Summit Concert Kickoff



Atlanta rapper B.o.B will headline the inaugural National Gen44 Summit kickoff concert later this month with special guest in attendance, President Obama.

Gen44 is the fledgling program of the Democratic National Committee, “created to cultivate and empower a rising generation of leaders for the Democratic party.”

The concert will jump start a three-day conference of panels, discussions and receptions attended by the “next generation of future leaders.”

The summit will take place form September 30 – October 2 in the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC.