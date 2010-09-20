Waka Flocka To Release “Flockavelli” Album October 5th

Waka Flocka Flame is set to move on from his stream of mixtapes and release his debut album Flockavelli.

The Atlanta rapper will become the first artist to release an album under mentor Gucci Mane’s 1017 Bricksquad imprint when Flockavelli hits stores October 5.

The 17-track album features appearances from Wale, Roscoe Dash, Pastor Troy, and Gudda Gudda and was largely helmed by 19-year old Lexus “Lex Luger” Lewis whose biggest hits include Rick Ross’ “B.M.F (Blowin’ Money Fast)” and “MC Hammer.”

Speaking on his new project, Waka has released a statement saying,

“You’re gonna need some Gatorade or have to get your neck checked after listening to this…The whole thing bangs from start to finish.”

The tracklisting for Flockavelli is below.

1. “Bustin’ at Em”

2 “Hard in da Paint”

3. “TTG (Trained to Go)” (featuring French Montana, YG Hootie, Joe Moses & Baby Bomb

4. “Bang” (featuring YG Hootie & Slim Dunkin)

5. “No Hands” (featuring Roscoe Dash & Wale)

6. “Young Money/Brick Squad” (featuring Gudda Gudda)

7. “Fawk the Club Up” (featuring Pastor Troy & Slim Dunkin)

8. “Homies” (featuring YG Hootie, Popa Smurf & Ice Burgundy)

9. “Grove St. Party” (featuring Kebo Gotti)

10. “O Let’s Do It” (featuring D. Winter)

11. “Karma” (featuring YG Hootie, Popa Smurf & Slim Dunkin)

12. “Live By the Gun” (featuring Raw Diggs & Uncle Murda)

13. “For My Dawgs”

14. “G Check” (featuring YG Hootie, Bo Deal & Joe Moses)

15. “Snake in the Grass” (featuring Cartier)

16. “Smoke, Drank” (featuring Bo Deal, Mouse & Kebo Gotti)

17. “Fawk This Industry”