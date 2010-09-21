Kanye West Returns To Saturday Night Live



The same rapper who told “Saturday Night Live” that they could “kiss his whole a**” will return to the SNL stage on October 2.

Kanye West is returning to the late night sketch comedy program even after turning his back on the program following the Taylor Swift incident.

Ye, who was parodied on the show for storming the stage during the singer’s VMA acceptance speech, will appear on the show’s second episode of the season hosted by “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston.

Singer Bruno Mars who was recently arrested for cocaine possession will appear on October 9th.

As previously reported, Ye is set to release the video for his new single “Runaway” in the coming weeks.