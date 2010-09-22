50 Cent Sued For $200,000 Over Film



Rapper 50 Cent might have to break open the piggy bank after allegations of fraud and breach of contract by a film production company have emerged.

Crispy Twig Productions and Nancy Nayor Battino are suing Fif for nearly $200,000 for work rendered on a film called Things Fall Apart.

According to court documents, Crispy Twig and Battino were orally contracted to provide the casting services for the film which was being bankrolled by the rapper/actor.

The papers state that “Crispy Twig agreed to provide the casting services of Battino in exchange for weekly payments of $5,000 to CTP and weekly payments of $315 to Teamsters Local 399 Hollywood for Battino’s union benefits, pension and health care.”

The plaintiff’s allege that they were required to work for19 weeks but that 50 came up short on payments and still owes $90,985.

The fraud allegations stem from claims that 50 told the company that other big name actors including Diana Rodriguez and James Caan were working in the film, when if fact, they were not.

The plaintiffs also claim they turned down other gigs while working on 50 Cent’s film, thus costing them damages “not less than $200,000.”

As recently reported, Fif dropped over 50 pounds and had many of his tattoos removed for his role in Things Fall Apart which is said to star co-star Ray Liotta, Mario Van Peebles and Lynn Whitfield.





The movie is slated to be released in early 2011.