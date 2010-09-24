Drake To Appear On New MTV Show ‘The Seven’



Drake has been named as one of the first people to appear on a new MTV show highlighting gossip and celebrity appearances.

Titled ‘The Seven’, the show will welcome the Young Money rapper for their premier Monday September 27 at 5 p.m.

Joining Drake will be Justin Timberlake and the rest of the cast of the movie “Social Network” for the program that focuses on the seven most popular gossip news stories of the day and includes celebrity performances.

Speaking on his upcoming performance at the network’s Times Square studio, Drizzy released a statement saying,

“MTV has played a pivotal part in my career from the beginning and I look forward to being a part of ‘The Seven’ from the start.”



The rapper still plans to release his new R&B mixtape It’s Never Enough later this year.