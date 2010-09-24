Bishop Eddie Long Sends Out Message To Supporters, Reportedly To Step Down Sunday



In the wake of Bishop Eddie Long’s mounting legal troubles, the Baptist church head has sent out a message to his supporters.

As previously reported, three men claim that they were coerced into sexual relationships with Long after being chosen as his “spiritual sons” at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

Following that, cellphone pictures Long reportedly sent to the plaintiffs surfaced, showing the Bishop in tight t-shirts and spandex.

Now prior to addressing his congregation on Sunday, Long has sent out a message to his faithful followers on Twitter.

The Bishop tweeted Thursday,

“Thanks for all your prayers and support! Love you all.”

He also posted the same message on his Facebook page garnering over 200 comments and several “like” notifications.

According to our affiliate website Bossip.com, Bishop Long will step down from his position during Sunday’s worship services.

Bossip reports that at least 30 young men have contacted attorney B.J. Bernstein, the lawyer representing Anthony Flagg, Maurice Robinson and Jamal Parris, and that Long and his church are fearful more are coming.

The report also says that Long initially planned to resign today but decided to wait to address the congregation on Sunday.