Bodyguard For Drake Accused Of Attacking Fan [Video]

One of Drake’s bodyguards is in hot water this morning after a Florida fan says he was attacked while at a club with the rap star.

Jeremis Soriano of Jacksonville, Florida says he was at a local club where the rapper was appearing Thursday when things got violent.

Soriano says Drake started a fight and he began to call Drake names when the rapper pushed his friend away.

The fan then says his lip was busted open after Drake’s bodyguard punched him, leaving him needing six stitches.

He tells Fox30WAWS,

“Before I got to say his name, he hit me in the mouth and I fell back.”

Soriano’s friend, a woman, says the attack was without merit.

“He never put his hands on Drake. He never made a fist toward the security guard for them to hit him that hard.”

She also adds that when they were escorted out the club, Drake had a special message for her.

“Drake went to get on the bus and he flicked me off and said ‘Fawk you, you are nothing.”

Soriano says he will press charges and is seeking legal advice.

Check out coverage on this story from FOX30WAWS below.