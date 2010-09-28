Lil Kim Celebrates Perms, Primping And Presses In N.C.



Lil Kim is continuing to celebrate the opening of her first beauty salon in North Carolina.

The new owner of “Salon Se Swa By Queen Bee” in Charlotte, joined her cousin Katrice Jones for an after party to celebrate their grand opening.

The ladies were once again joined by actress Meagan Good and their fans for a charity dinner at 5th Element Nightclub before the celebration began at Club Kiss.

Salon Se Swa offers $10 wash and sets, $10 haircuts and $35 and up perms.

Kiddunot.com was in the building, check out the ladies celebrating their successful opening below.

