B.O.B Preps For Obama Concert Tonight [Video]



B.o.B has officially released a video to celebrate his performance at the Gen 44 kick off.

As previously reported, B.o.B will headline the inaugural National Gen44 Summit kickoff concert today with special guest in attendance, President Obama.

Gen44 is the fledgling program of the Democratic National Committee, “created to cultivate and empower a rising generation of leaders for the Democratic party.”

In the video, B.o.B explains the purpose of why this generation needs to continue their political involvement that began with the campaign of then nominee Barack Obama.

“Gen44 is a program created by the DNC to empower future leaders for the Democratic party,” B.o.B states. “President Obama will be there and I am very honored to be at this event to be a part of the change that he started in 2008.”



Check out the video: