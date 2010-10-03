50 Cent Defends Oral Sex Comment



50 Cent is defending comments he made on Twitter about oral sex that have angered the Gay and Lesbian community.

On Thursday, the G-Unit head tweeted,

“If you a man and your over 25 and you don’t eat p*ssy just kill your self damn it. The world will be a better place. Lol.”



The comment made headlines in light of the death of Tyler Clementi, a Rutgers University student who killed himself after being videotaped having sex with another man.

50 has since decided to defend himself and released a series of tweets saying,

“The other night I made a joke about a blow job. My male followers enjoyed it. So I then went on to joke about women receiving the same. Some how they turned a simple joke about oral sex into a anti gay statement. I have nothing against people who choose and alternative lifestyle in fact iv publicly stated my mom loved women. It funny how people think negative statements are news worthy but positive statements are not worthy of coverage. Access holly wood for got to put laughing out loud lol that was at the end of that statement.”



50’s oral sex comment came after he posted a series of tweets jokingly requesting oral sex for himself.