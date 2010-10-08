Busta Rhymes Recalls Battling Jay-Z [Video]

Busta Rhymes recently spoke to MTV about battling Jay-Z back in the day. Speaking with Sway Calloway, Busta gave the scoop on how nice Jay was prior to him taking the thrown. Busta says,

“Me, Biggie [Smalls] and Jay went to school at the same time,” Busta tells RapFix host Sway. “We [all] went to George Westinghouse Technical & Vocational High School in Brooklyn. One day, somebody came up to me and was like, ‘Yo, Hov is in the cafeteria’. They wasn’t calling him Hov at the time, they was calling him Jay. ‘You wanna step to him on some rhyme Shyte?’ So I’m like ‘aight lets go’.

So we go in there. At the time when we was rhyming it was really a speed rap, that was the style at the time that was really the thing to do. So I knew how to freak it, and he knew how to freak it, so it was like ‘lets go toe to toe with it then.’





At the time he was so ill with it because of the group he was with. Jaz-O and all of them and that [style] was their thing. He kind of got the best of the situation. I gotta give it up to him. At the time he was so ill with the speed raps and his arsenal was so long that he had one or two more than I did.”