50 Cent To Adopt A Rhino Who Was Shot Nine Times?

Rapper/Actor 50 Cent has been offered the opportunity to adopt a Black Rhinoceros in South Africa that has been shot 9 times.

A community policing group called eBlockwatch has asked 50 Cent to become the “Godfather” to a black rhino that was shot nine times by poachers earlier this year.

The black rhino, named Phila, had already survived two poaching attacks earlier in the year, that reminded the organization of the previous attacks that 50 Cent has survived, leading to offer.

Andre Snyman of eBlockwatch recently spoke about their decision to ask 50 Cent about the adoption:





“We want to ask him if he wants to become the godfather of our rhino so that he can create awareness worldwide about rhino poaching.”

According to Snyman, he hopes that 50 Cent will adopt the rhino, which will be renamed “One Pound.“

