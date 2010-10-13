Joe Budden Dropping “Mood Muzik 4” Mixtape, Gearing Up For Tour

Slaughter House emcee Joe Budden is gearing up to release his highly anticipated “Mood Muzik” mixtape and has released the track listing for fans.

Mood Muzik 4: A Turn 4 The Worst features appearances by his Slaughterhouse fam, Fabolous and Lloyd Banks.

In addition to releasing Mood Muzik 4: A Turn 4 The Worst, Joe Budden is also getting ready to do a national promo tour October 20th thru October 30th and will be making his way to Europe and Canada.

Mood Muzik 4: A Turn 4 The Worst is scheduled to be released November 9th.

Below is the track listing for Mood Muzik 4: A Turn 4 The Worst :