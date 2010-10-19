Arrest Warrant Issued For Joe Budden Over Child Support



An arrest warrant has been issued for New Jersey rapper Joe Budden for backed child support payments.

Budden, 30 , is wanted by the Hudson County Sheriff’s office for failing to appear in court and failing to pay the $12,983 owed.

The rapper was previously arrested in 2009 for failure to pay child support and later released.

Local newspaper The New Jersey Journal describes Budden as a “deadbeat dad” and published his picture in the paper with the headline “Where I$ Joe?”