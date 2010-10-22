Measuring The Brand Value of Hip Hop Families From Cash Money to Roc-A-Fella

Entourages have always been part of the rap game. But these days, the entourage is part of the act.

From Death Row to The Diplomats, Hip-Hop has turned to creating artistic alliances as a way to build business and a strong brand value.

Capitalizing on a classic business model, famous artists like Jay-Z and Lil Wayne leverage their own fame to push new artists, thereby expanding their own companies, procuring creativity into the music marketplace and proving their own business hustler savvy. But as we all know, some business ventures succeed.

Check out how The Atlanta Post assess the strengths and weaknesses of a few of the Hip-Hop families that have come, gone and sustained.

Check The Report At The Atlanta Post