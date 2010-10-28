First Online Dating Site For “Ugly People” Receive Their First Engaged Couple

A website that is known as the dating site for “ugly people” have gotten their first successful couple as two of their members have gotten engaged.

The couple met less than a month ago on www.theuglybugball.com, a dating website for the “aesthetically challenged”.

But after four dates and a mutual love of junk food and TV dinners they got engaged this week. Now the pair is planning a winter wedding near their respective homes as the website completes its first milestone.

Tom, 36, said he was just a carpet fitter with “a face that makes children cry.”

”I always thought that I was too ugly to meet Mrs. Right but my life changed when I met Janine. She’s beautiful and I love her in every possible way. I still can’t believe this happening.”

Tom, who has been single since 1998, spotted Janine, 31, on the site in late August. The pair are now planning an intimate wedding for friends and family, and have already begun writing their own vows.

They have also received a free honeymoon to Borth in Wales, courtesy of The Ugly Bug Ball.