Young Buck Filing Lawsuit Against IRS And 50 Cent

Former G-Unit soldier Young Buck has decided to fight back against the Internal Revenue Service after they raided his home.

According to published reports, Young Buck is suing the IRS over a raid of his property that he claims hindered his ability to make money and ultimately pay off the debts.

An auction of Buck’s seized property was scheduled for yesterday (October 28), but was reportedly canceled.

As previously reported, the IRS raided Young Buck’s Nashville, TN home over an unpaid $300,000 tax bill.

The Feds took recording equipment, jewelry, furniture as well as awards and platinum plaques in an effort to get their money.

Although they took the majority of his property, they did spare Buck his home and vehicles.

In addition to suing the IRS, Young Buck has also previously stated that he is planning to sue 50 Cent & G-Unit Records for allegedly black balling him in the music industry.

As of press time, no paper work has been filed in either case.