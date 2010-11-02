El DeBarge Collabs With 50 Cent For His New Single “Format”

El DeBarge and 50 Cent have teamed up for El’s new album “Second Chance” set to drop on November 30th, with the new single “Formant.”

50 cent, who seems to be featuring in many different songs these days, has teamed up with the falsetto singing El DeBarge in another R&B/Hip-Hop collaboration.

Fifty intros into the song with a verse about spoiling his girl before handing it off to the legendary El DeBarge who tells you how he romances his ladies.

Peep the song below and let us know whether you think its hot or not.