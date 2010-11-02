Big Boi Hosts Annual Halloween Party For His Big Kidz Foundation [Video]



Big Boi hosted his annual Halloween party over the weekend at Atlanta’s Stankonia Studios to benefit his Big Kidz Foundation.

The Outkast hitmaker invited out a bevy of his friends and fans to the studio to raise money for his nonprofit geared toward enamoring the lives of local youth.

The event was sponsored by Crown Royal and Ciroc and Sir Lucious Leftfoot himself gave HipHopWired an explanation of his costume which he calls a cross between a Chilean miner and the Mexican Justin Bieber.

