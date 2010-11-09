50 Cent Accused Of Stealing Concepts Of “Before I Self Destruct” From A Book

Rap star 50 Cent has found himself in some legal trouble, after a lawsuit has been filed claiming he stole the idea for his movie and album Before I Self Destruct.

The lawsuit, which was filed in United States District Court of New Jersey by the book’s author Shadrach Winstead, claims that the concepts were stolen from a book titled “The Preacher’s Son-But The Streets Turned Me Into A Gangster.”

Winstead’s lawsuit seeks an undisclosed amount in damages and seeks all profits and interests gained from both formats of Before I Self Destruct.

According to Winstead, 50 Cent stole the concepts for his November 2009 album and accompanying movie Before I Self Destruct, from Winstead’s book which was released in 2008.



