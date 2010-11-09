50 Cent Accused Of Stealing Concepts Of “Before I Self Destruct” From A Book

Rap star 50 Cent has found himself in some legal trouble, after a lawsuit has been filed claiming he stole the idea for his movie and album Before I Self Destruct.
The lawsuit, which was filed in United States District Court of New Jersey by the book’s author Shadrach Winstead, claims that the concepts were stolen from a book titled “The Preacher’s Son-But The Streets Turned Me Into A Gangster.”
Winstead’s lawsuit seeks an undisclosed amount in damages and seeks all profits and interests gained from both formats of Before I Self Destruct.
According to Winstead, 50 Cent stole the concepts for his November 2009 album and accompanying movie Before I Self Destruct, from Winstead’s book which was released in 2008.
“The defendant infringed the copyright by publishing and selling an audio visual work (a movie released in DVD format), coupled with an audio recording (“recordings”),” Winstead’s complaint reads. “In many cases, the content and word choice used by Defendants in their work is identical to that used in Plaintiff’s book.”
