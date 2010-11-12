Lupe Fiasco Defends Kanye West, Says “Fawk Bush!”

Lupe Fiasco Says Kanye West Should Not Apologize To Ex-President

Many people may have been against Kanye West for his statements made about ex-president Bush post Katrina and feel that his apology was overdue, but one rapper feels otherwise.

On his Twitter page, Lupe Fiasco not only agreed with Kanye’s 2005 comments, but also states that he feels Ye’ did nothing wrong.

“Maaaaaaaaaan… Fawk bush!” Lupe Twetted. “That N***a was a tyrant and a menace! American Imperialist and terrorist! Supported financial chicanery and illegal wars…Fawk him!”

Lupe went on to state that Kanye shouldn’t have apologized for telling the truth.

“Till @kanyewest is responsible for the deaths of Hundreds Of Thousands of people he good in my book. The Tea Party Don’t Like Black People!!”

After explaining and apologizing countless times, Kanye has since said that he will no longer answer questions about the 2009 VMAs or his 2005 Bush comment.

As previously reported, after an interview on the Today show went completely wrong, Kanye said he will no longer do press interviews.

“I don’t trust anyone but myself! Everyone has an agenda. I don’t do press anymore. I can’t be everything to everybody anymore. I can’t be everybody’s hero and villain savior and sinner Christian and anti Christ! I can’t take anymore advice!!! I create, I’m creative, I have a good heart, everyone will see and understand one day. Everything sounds like noise!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! EVERYTHING SOUNDS LIKE NOISE!!!!!!!”

