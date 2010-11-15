Soulja Boy Speaks on Kat Stack’s Deportation: “Once Karma Comes To You, What You Gon’ Do?” [Video]

Soulja Boy Talks about Kat Stacks Deportation and Lupe Diss [Video]

Soulja Boy has decided to take some timeout to address Kat Stacks and her deportation situation.

In an interview with 97.9 The Box in Houston, Soulja Boy states that Kat Stack’s issues are karma for all of the “exposing” she did to rappers in the industry.

“Once you bring all of that negative energy on yourself and see it unfold before your eyes, what can you do?” Soulja said in the interview. “Once that karma comes to you, what you gon’ do?“



Soulja Boy also talked about how he linked up with 50 Cent and how the lyrical jab at Lupe Fiasco was taken out of context.

“Me and 50 have been cool for a while,” Soulja Boy continued. “He really helped me out and we have linked up outside of music, getting money on some other stuff-so to have him wanting to work with me is a compliment.”

In regards to Lupe, Soulja said that although the comment was cleared up, if Lupe took offense to it, he needs to “get over it.”

“Me and Lupe are cool,” Soulja Boy said. “He reached out to me on Twitter and we squashed it, but I didn’t mean [the comment] to be disrespectful. If he took it that way, I mean he really needs to get over it, because it’s Hip-Hop.”



Kat Stacks is also set to star in her own movie dropping in the summer of 2011.

Titled “Exposed: The Kat Stacks Story”, the movie is set to begin pre-production in December 2010.

