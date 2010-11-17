Wale, Keri Hilson, And The Black Eyed Peas ‘Remix The Runaway’ In Chicago [Flicks]



Remix The Runway Rips The Chicago Fashion Scene

This past weekend in Chicago brought out some of the biggest names in music and fashion at the 4th Annual “Remix the Runway.”

The showcase featured designs from Hip-Hop fashion houses Roc-A-Wear, LRG and Disel among others and featured performances by Jim Jones, Keri Hilson, Wale, Jeremih El DeBarge and Black Eyed Peas.

Remix the Runway not only promoted this season’s hottest fashions, but also helped the community by donating a portion of the proceeds to Windows of Opportunity, a program that helps at risk youth with scholarships to attend college and have a brighter future.

Check out some of the pics from this year’s events courtesy of PLP Studios.

ElDebarge & Keri Hilson

Black Eyed Peas & Jermiah

Jim Jones & Jermiah

