Shots Fired: Foxy Brown Fires At Nicki Minaj & Lil Kim??? [Video]

Foxy Brown Disses Nicki Minaj

It seems that Fox boogie has sent a few warning shots at the new Queen of Hip-Hop Nicki Minaj.

A verse from Foxy Brown has hit the net where she’s spitting over Gyptian’s “Hold Yuh” beat. Not calling any names specifically but she decalres,

“Bad gyal, we nuh wear pink hair /ah what dem gyal dem ah study round here”

From past discussions Foxy has never showed any animosity towards Barbie or maybe its just a shot to stay I’m still here. Who knows but it also seems she takes another shot at Lil Kim as well because who else has a “Bleached out face.”

Ladies, can we all just get along… Peep The track and decide for yourself.