Kanye West Ft. Jay-Z & Elly Jackson Of La Roux – “That’s My Beyotch” [Audio]

Although many people have been jamming to Ye’s new album “My Dark Twisted Fantasy,” it appears we can also enjoy a new track from Yeezy that features Jay-Z and Elly Jackson.

The track entitled “That’s My Beyotch,” was produced by legendary emcee/producer Q-Tip, and gives you an old school Hip-Hop kind of a feel that the game is missing.

Hov contributes a guest verse along with Elly Jackson of the band “La Roux,” who also contributes her vocals on the hook.

Peep the track below and let us know if this excites you for the upcoming collaboration EP “Watch The Throne” with Hov and Ye.