Jay-Z Says Dealing Drugs Was Fun

Jay-Z Calls Drug Dealing ‘Fun’

Jay-Z’s new book ‘Decoded’ is receiving rave reviews but it’s also raising a few eyebrows particularly in one passage where he speaks on his drug dealing past.

The Roc Nation head says that growing up in Marcy projects he enjoyed selling crack on street corners and calls it ‘fun’ comparing it to conversations office workers would have around a water cooler.

In his memoirs he writes,

“It may sound strange, but it was usually a fun way to spend time. I got to hang out on the block with my crew, talking, cracking jokes. You know how people in office jobs talk at the watercooler? This job was almost all watercooler.“

He adds however that it wasn’t always all fun and games and he got out of the drug trade in just the nick of time.

“But when you weren’t having fun, it was hell. I got out just in time. Some of my best friends weren’t so lucky.”

Jay-Z’s ‘Decoded’ was released last Monday.